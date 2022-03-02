Juventus is monitoring a player that Bayern Munich could lose in the summer

Serge Gnabry has been one of the finest attackers in Europe in the last few seasons and the German has attracted the attention of Juventus.

He has won every club trophy at Bayern Munich and has a deal that runs out in 2023.

The Germans want to keep him, but it has been difficult to get him on a new contract.

The attacker will keep his options open until they meet his demand, but Bayern knows it would be embarrassing to lose him for free at the end of next season.

Because of that, they are now looking to cash in on him, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims Juve will move for him if they get the chance, but they would compete with some of the top European clubs for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Gnabry has been consistently good in the last few seasons and the former Arsenal man will be an asset to Juve.

We have been bolstering our squad with young and talented players in recent transfer windows.

He is still young and has won so many trophies in his career, which would make him an important member of our dressing room.

However, signing him would be tricky considering the other clubs who are also interested.