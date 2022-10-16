Luis
Juventus is monitoring Benfica man but he has a huge release clause

October 16, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Juventus is on the lookout for new players, and the latest name on their radar is Florentino Luis.

The defensive midfielder plays for Benfica in the Portuguese top flight and has been one of their leading men this season.

His performance for them has not gone unnoticed, and several top clubs want him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri watched him when they recently faced his team in the UCL.

They have noted him and will still take more information when both clubs meet again.

The 23-year-old is central to Benfica’s play, and they have now signed him on to a new deal.

The deal makes a move for him harder because he now has a release clause worth around 120m euros.

Juve FC Says

We need more quality on our team, and Luis will bring youth and expertise to it.

The likes of Paul Pogba are not young, while Adrien Rabiot will likely leave the club at the end of this season.

Luis will make the team stronger and younger in the next campaign if we add him to the squad in the summer.

However, Benfica will now demand top dollar before releasing him.

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Ringo October 16, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    Instead of another foreigner, we need more Italians such as Pessina…Locatelli should have someone close with lesser influence allowing him to arrange things there along with Fagioli or else Miretti

  • Avatar
    Reply Mancjuvefan October 16, 2022 at 4:21 pm

    Can’t afford him. But the idea of going for a younger player ideally with significant resale is important.

