Juventus want to strengthen their attacking options this month, a plan that initially led them to consider the return of Federico Chiesa. The club, however, has made little progress in that direction and has now begun to explore alternative targets as it seeks to improve depth in key areas of the squad. Their focus remains on finding a reliable deputy for Kenan Yildiz, who has developed into one of their most influential players over the last few seasons and remains central to their attacking structure.

Searching for support in attack

Despite possessing several attacking players, the Bianconeri lack a natural replacement for Yildiz, a situation that has prompted concern within the technical staff. Chiesa was viewed as a suitable option, given his familiarity with the club and his ability to operate in a similar role. However, Liverpool’s insistence on a permanent transfer rather than a temporary arrangement has complicated any potential deal and reduced the likelihood of his return in the short term.

As a result, attention has turned elsewhere. Juventus have considered signing Daniel Maldini from Atalanta during the current transfer window, with the Bergamo-based club reportedly open to his departure. Maldini’s profile fits the need for versatility and creativity, qualities that would allow him to support Yildiz while also contributing across the front line. Even so, negotiations remain fluid, and the club continues to survey the market for further possibilities.

Giovane (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

New names enter the frame

In recent weeks, another candidate has emerged. According to Il Bianconero, the latest name on Juventus’ radar is Verona’s Giovane, a player enjoying a remarkable season in the Italian top flight. Verona are keen to retain him, recognising his growing importance to their campaign, yet they may struggle to resist a convincing offer from Turin should one arrive.

The report suggests that Juventus believe Giovane could adapt quickly and perform effectively if added to the squad in the coming weeks. His current form has attracted admiration, and the club views him as a potential solution to their lack of depth behind Yildiz. With time pressing in the transfer window, Juventus are weighing their options carefully, balancing ambition with pragmatism as they seek an addition capable of contributing immediately while fitting into their longer-term plans.