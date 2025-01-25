Juventus is actively scouting defenders to strengthen their squad, with the latest player under consideration being Stuttgart’s Jeff Chabot. The Bianconeri are keen on improving their defensive options, and their pursuit of Chabot is part of a broader strategy to build a more solid backline. Juventus is also in the process of finalising a loan agreement for Chelsea’s Renato Veiga, which will provide additional depth in defence while they await the return to full fitness of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.

As one of the top clubs in world football, Juventus understands the importance of bringing in high-quality talent, and they have been closely monitoring Chabot to assess whether he is the right fit for their squad. The French-German defender recently featured in the Stuttgart team that faced Juventus in the Champions League earlier this season. That match allowed the Bianconeri to see firsthand what Chabot was capable of, but their interest didn’t stop there. Juventus has continued to keep tabs on him since that encounter.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Chabot is now a player Juventus believes could be a valuable addition to their ranks. The 26-year-old has experience playing in Italy, having previously had spells at Spezia and Sampdoria, which could prove crucial in helping him settle back into Serie A. His familiarity with Italian football would give him an edge in adapting quickly to Juventus’ style of play and demands.

Chabot’s experience makes him an appealing target for Juventus, as he could potentially make an immediate impact in their defence. His age places him at a prime stage in his career, and the Bianconeri could look to bring him in as a key player to bolster their squad for both the short and long term.

As Juventus continues to strengthen their squad, Chabot’s name is likely to remain on their radar, and they could make a move for him in the near future if they decide he fits the club’s requirements.