Thomas Partey has been on Juventus’ radar since the last transfer window, and it appears increasingly likely that the Ghanaian midfielder will depart from Arsenal.

Arsenal has bolstered their midfield with several signings in recent transfer windows, which has reduced Partey’s playing time at the club. While Partey is considered one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League, a combination of injuries and poor form has limited his game time so far.

Juventus could offer him the opportunity to play more frequently, and Partey would naturally be drawn to a club where he is highly regarded and can secure regular playing time.

A report on Tuttojuve suggests that the Bianconeri are closely monitoring Partey’s situation at Arsenal, as the midfielder remains dissatisfied with his current circumstances. If they receive indications that he might leave Arsenal, they are prepared to pursue his addition to their squad. However, the report also mentions that any move would likely involve a loan arrangement for the remainder of the season.

Juve FC Says

Partey remains a top midfielder, but he has injury problems, which we cannot overlook in this transfer.

The midfielder has been a good servant to the Gunners and is one of the best in his position in Europe.

However, his constant injuries could mean we are signing yet another Arthur Melo.