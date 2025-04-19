Bayern Munich are reportedly open to selling Kim Min-jae at the end of the current season, despite the defender having only joined the club two campaigns ago.

The South Korean international enjoyed a highly successful spell with Napoli during the 2022/2023 season, playing a vital role in the club’s triumph in Serie A. His commanding performances at the heart of defence earned him a move to Bayern Munich, where he quickly became an important member of the squad.

However, despite his continued involvement at the German club, Bayern are now believed to be considering offers for the defender, and he could be on the move when the season concludes. The reasons behind the club’s openness to a potential transfer remain unclear, but interest from other European sides is expected to be high.

According to Football Italia, Juventus are one of the clubs that may be exploring the possibility of signing Kim Min-jae this summer. The Bianconeri are preparing for what is likely to be a significant transfer window, with manager Igor Tudor reportedly set to receive backing to strengthen the squad ahead of the next campaign.

Kim Min-jae’s prior experience in Serie A, where he lifted the league title with Napoli, could make a return to Italy an appealing prospect for the defender. His familiarity with the demands of the competition and proven quality at the top level would make him a strong addition to any team looking to bolster their defensive options.

Juventus, aiming to return to domestic dominance and make a deeper impact in Europe, would benefit from a player of Min-jae’s calibre. His presence at the back could offer the solidity and composure needed to support Tudor’s tactical ambitions and provide leadership within a developing squad.

That said, acquiring the South Korean will not be straightforward. Although Bayern Munich may be willing to part ways with him, the club are under no pressure to sell, and any transfer is likely to require a significant financial commitment. Nevertheless, Juventus’s reported interest signals an intent to be competitive in the upcoming transfer market.