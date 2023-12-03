Juventus is in negotiations to bring back Matias Soule in January as they seek to address their midfield issues, reports Calciomercato.

The young Argentine midfielder had been loaned to Frosinone in the summer and has stood out as one of the top performers in Serie A. Despite interest from several other clubs, Juventus has been closely monitoring Soule’s progress and is impressed with the impact he has made.

With Juventus facing challenges in midfield and having lost key players in that position, they are looking to reinforce their squad in the upcoming transfer window. However, acquiring top-quality players mid-season can be challenging.

To address this, Juventus is reportedly in talks to recall Soule from his loan spell early. As part of the deal, Dean Huijsen is expected to go the other way on loan for the remainder of the term. Soule, enjoying his time at Frosinone, may welcome the opportunity to return to Juventus, where he has a better chance of contending for trophies this season.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been brilliant this season and we are lucky he is one of our own.

The attacker has a lot of potential, but it remains unclear if he will maintain the momentum he has built in this first half of the term in the second half.