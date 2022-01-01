Juventus is negotiating the departure of flop but there are issues

Juventus is negotiating the sale of Aaron Ramsey to Newcastle United, but it is not as easy as we would expect.

The midfielder needs to leave the Bianconeri squad after failing to make an impact at the club.

Newcastle needs new players to help them survive relegation from the Premier League.

Ramsey had the best years of his career in the competition and should be a good signing for them.

But Tuttomercatoweb says the English club is not willing to do too much to sign him.

The major problem is his current wages at Juve, which is proving too heavy for the Magpies to inherit.

Talks will continue between both clubs, but it would not be a straightforward operation.

Juve FC Says

Juve might have to help Ramsey’s next club to complete the transfer. It could be by subsidizing his current wages in the next few seasons or allowing him to leave for free.

Keeping him in Turin is not an option and the best thing the Bianconeri can do would be to offload him as soon as possible.

Clubs could take advantage of this to offer us a poor deal. We need to be sure we are getting a good enough agreement to release him.