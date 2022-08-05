Juventus has continued their search for a new striker, and it seems they will be concentrating on Italy to land a target.

They had focused on the return of Alvaro Morata for the last few weeks, but they still could not re-add him to their squad.

They need to turn their attention elsewhere, and Luis Muriel has emerged as their main target.

The Colombian currently plays for Atalanta in Serie A, and they will sell him for the right price.

The Bianconeri believes he is the perfect experienced goal-scorer their squad needs to support Dusan Vlahovic.

A report on Football Italia says they have already started speaking to Atalanta about signing him.

La Dea wants 15m euros for his signature, but the Bianconeri considers that figure too much.

They hope to reach an agreement over a smaller fee for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Muriel has been one of the finest attackers in Italy, and he did well in the last campaign as well.

His 14 goals and 10 assists in 39 competitive matches means he still has what it takes to make an impact in Turin.

If we can sign him for a reasonable fee, he might outperform Morata.