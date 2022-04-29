Juventus is negotiating the transfer of Ligue 1 defender

Benoit Badiashile is the latest top defender to originate from France that is turning the heads of top European clubs.

The AS Monaco man has become one of the finest players in his position in this campaign and he could earn a move away from Ligue 1.

Juventus is adding players under the age of 25 to their squad and they might sign the young defender as well.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he is an important target and they have already started talks with Monaco over his signature.

The Frenchmen want 30m euros for the 21-year-old, however, Juventus believes that the fee is too much and they want to pay less than that.

The report maintains that both parties believe they can find an agreement and will continue talking.

Juve FC Says

Adding new players to our squad in the summer would be key to what we achieve next term, and Badiashile would be a good squad member.

If he joins now, he would learn from Leonardo Bonucci and other top defenders, which will prepare him to replace someone like Giorgio Chiellini in the long term.

Hopefully, he would not take long to adapt to the new competition and become a great defensive addition to our squad.