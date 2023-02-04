Juventus has long had an interest in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and the Frenchman could leave the London club in the summer.

Kante has entered the last five months of his current Chelsea deal and it seems he will certainly leave the club at the end of the campaign.

The Blues have signed some very young players in recent weeks and are phasing out their older performers, which means there might be no room for Kante. This should offer Juve hope they can add the World Cup winner to their squad.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri are behind the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to add him to their group.

This means Max Allegri’s men have their work cut out in their bid to ensure he ends up in Turin over the other clubs chasing his signature.

Juve FC Says

Kante is an accomplished player who has delivered in English football over the last few seasons.

However, the Frenchman has become injury-prone and it makes little sense for us to sign him even as a free agent.

We have been unlucky with often-injured players and it will show we do not learn if the ex-Leicester City man moves to the club and cannot stay fit.