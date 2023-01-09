Marcus Thuram is a wanted man, with several European clubs eyeing him on a free transfer at the end of this season and Juventus is one of the suitors.

The Bianconeri have improved lately and wants to keep bolstering the group at the Allianz Stadium to stay competitive.

Thurams plays for Borussia Monchengladbach now and his deal expires at the end of this season, with the Bundesliga club now resigned to losing him.

Several top sides remain keen on the son of former Juve man Lilian Thuram and the Bianconeri are no longer among his top four suitors, according to a report.

Tuttojuve reveals Chelsea, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are the four clubs with a good chance of adding the World Cup finalist to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a terrific talent, so he will have many suitors, which will make life much harder for us as a club in our pursuit of his signature.

The 25-year-old still has a lot of development to do, which means the striker will benefit his next club now and in the future.

However, Juve has not pushed hard enough to add the younger Thuram to their squad and he might join another suitor.