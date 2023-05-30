Juventus is no longer eager to sign Zaniolo as he shines in Turkiye

Juventus has currently decided to put their interest in Nicolo Zaniolo on hold after the player departed Serie A to join Galatasaray in the Turkish topflight.

Although Zaniolo had been on the Bianconeri’s radar for a significant period during his time in Serie A, Juventus was not prepared to pursue his signing when he became available for transfer during the last transfer window.

Following his departure from Serie A, the attacker is now focused on rebuilding his career in Turkey and has recently earned a recall to the Italian national team, indicating his status as one of the most talented Italian players across the continent.

While Juve is expected to consider making a bid for Zaniolo in the summer if he performs well in Turkey, a report from Calciomercato suggests that this scenario is unlikely. According to the report, Juventus is no longer interested in pursuing a move for Zaniolo, leaving him with the need to seek a potential transfer to another club.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo was one of the finest attackers in Serie A and remains one of the most technically-gifted Italian players.

However, we respect the judgement of Max Allegri and those who handle transfers at the club and believe they will move for him if they consider him good enough to play for us.