Weeks ago, it seemed Arkadiusz Milik was the only Juventus striker whose place on the team was not in doubt.

The Polish striker has been performing well when given the opportunity, particularly in the Coppa Italia, where he often starts.

He hasn’t had much playing time in league matches, as Juventus relies on Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic for goals in that competition.

However, this doesn’t mean Milik hasn’t been getting minutes, and the former Napoli man has not been scoring enough goals.

His future at the club is now uncertain, as a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that if he does not start scoring again soon, he will be sold in the summer.

Juve needs his performance to improve, and he must step up as soon as possible for his services to still be required by the club at the end of the term.

Juve FC Says

Milik is the most experienced striker in the group, and we signed him permanently because he did well on loan, and we expected him to do even better.

He clearly has not met expectations so far, and that must change for the better soon if he is serious about staying at the club.