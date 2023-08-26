Juventus has fallen short in their pursuit of securing the services of Romelu Lukaku, as the Belgian striker is now poised to make a move to AS Roma.

Initially, there was an understanding between Lukaku and the Bianconeri that he would join them contingent on them successfully offloading Dusan Vlahovic.

Furthermore, Chelsea was in agreement with Juventus to transfer Lukaku to them. However, Juventus faced difficulties in generating the necessary funds to facilitate the deal.

Consequently, they are now on the verge of losing out on acquiring his signature. A report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Lukaku is edging closer to a transfer to AS Roma.

Roma recently initiated negotiations with Chelsea, offering Jose Mourinho the assurance of a new striker, and Lukaku has exhibited a willingness to become a part of their squad.

Lukaku is eager to depart from London and is keen on experiencing Serie A once again, which has propelled Roma to make significant headway in their pursuit of adding him to their roster.

As a result, Juventus finds themselves thwarted in their efforts to secure yet another transfer target during this window.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku has waited for us for long enough and the striker is one man we certainly should take advantage of.

Until the deal is announced, we can still get our man, but we cannot add him to our squad unless we move one of our strikers on.