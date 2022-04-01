Renato Sanches
Juventus is not as close to signing Lille star as we may think

April 1, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Renato Sanches has been linked with a move to Juventus for some time now and he could leave Lille at the end of this campaign.

The midfielder has developed into one of the finest in Europe and his performances in Ligue 1 have caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

Midfield has been a problem spot for them in this campaign and they could seek to address that issue when they get another chance.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot could leave the club and they will be replaced.

Sanches is a great name to bring to the Allianz Stadium, but Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri are not even close to sealing a move for him.

The report claims AC Milan is his most serious suitor now and the steps they have taken to land him haven’t been matched by Juve, who remain interested only on paper.

If the Bianconeri is serious about signing the Euro 2016 winner, it is still not too late to land him.

Juve is the biggest club in Italy and players will usually choose to join them over any other Serie A side.

If we match their bid, it would be easier to convince the midfielder to ignore Milan and move to Turin.

