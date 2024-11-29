Juventus has been linked with a January move for Joshua Zirkzee, with speculation intensifying as the Dutch forward struggles to find his footing at Manchester United. Zirkzee joined the Red Devils during the last transfer window following an impressive stint at Bologna, where his performances under Thiago Motta caught the attention of major European clubs. Juventus had initially shown interest in the player at the end of last season, but delays in their approach allowed United to secure his signature.

At Old Trafford, Zirkzee has yet to adapt to the team’s tactical systems under two different managers, which has fueled rumours of an imminent departure. According to various reports, United might be willing to offload the striker in the January transfer window, potentially paving the way for Juventus to revive their interest. Given the Bianconeri’s occasional struggles in attack—particularly when Dusan Vlahovic or Arkadiusz Milik have been unavailable—Zirkzee’s name has resurfaced as a potential reinforcement.

However, as reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus’s primary focus for the upcoming window remains strengthening their defensive options rather than bolstering their attack. The report suggests that unless an exceptional opportunity arises, Juventus is unlikely to prioritise a move for a forward. For any deal involving Zirkzee to materialise, Manchester United would reportedly need to agree to a loan arrangement and contribute to a portion of the player’s wages, making the terms more favourable for the Turin-based club.

Zirkzee is a talented forward with the potential to elevate Juventus’s attacking play, but there are questions about whether he would fit seamlessly into their current setup. Additionally, the club may opt to rely on their existing forwards, particularly if Milik and Vlahovic remain fit. While Zirkzee’s potential arrival could add depth, there is a risk he could face similar challenges in Turin, making any move a calculated gamble for both player and club.