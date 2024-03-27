Juventus and Federico Chiesa seem to be taking their time regarding a new contract for the attacker, hinting at the possibility of his departure from the club.

Chiesa’s current contract with Juventus expires in 2025, meaning he could potentially leave as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Despite a promising start to the current campaign, during which talks for a contract extension began between Juventus and Chiesa’s representatives, his season has since been plagued by injuries and a dip in form, failing to maintain the same level of performance seen earlier in the term.

As discussions surrounding a new deal have cooled off, reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest a high likelihood of his departure as the season draws to a close.

With Juventus aiming to strengthen their squad with top-tier players, Chiesa’s future at the club hinges on him demonstrating his worth in the remaining matches of the season.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been in fantastic form for us in some moments, but overall, his stint at the club has been far from successful.

We need him to get over his fitness problems and get back to scoring form as soon as possible before he earns a contract extension.