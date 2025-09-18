Dusan Vlahovic is showing that he should not be underestimated, despite Juventus’ unsuccessful efforts to move him on during the summer transfer window. The Serbian forward has responded impressively, becoming the club’s leading scorer this season and reinforcing his value at a crucial time.

Within just a few weeks, Vlahovic has transformed his status at the club, shifting from a player Juventus were prepared to sell to one who now plays an indispensable role. His impact has been particularly notable when introduced from the bench, with his clinical finishing turning him into an effective super substitute. At the Allianz Stadium, no player has matched his sharpness in front of goal, and his contributions continue to prove decisive.

Vlahovic’s Changing Role

Vlahovic’s ability to adapt and deliver under pressure has highlighted his determination to succeed, regardless of the speculation surrounding his future. By repeatedly stepping up in important moments, he has rebranded himself as a player who thrives when called upon, giving Juventus a reliable weapon in their attacking arsenal. His consistency in front of goal demonstrates not only quality but also a strong mentality, qualities that underline his significance for the team in the current campaign.

Yet, despite this fine form, signs point towards an eventual parting of ways between striker and club. His contract situation, coupled with external interest, continues to fuel speculation that his time in Turin may soon be coming to an end.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Transfer Outlook

According to Il Bianconero, Vlahovic appears far closer to leaving than to staying, with Barcelona and Inter Milan both monitoring his situation carefully. The report suggests that, regardless of his current importance, Juventus may find itself unable to resist pressure if the striker demands terms that exceed the club’s capacity.

Should negotiations fail, Juventus could be forced to sanction his departure for the best possible price, potentially as early as the January transfer window. While the club would lose a valuable player, such a move could become unavoidable if circumstances dictate.

For now, Vlahovic remains central to Juventus’ ambitions. His goals, confidence, and renewed determination ensure that he continues to make an impact on the pitch, even as questions linger over his long-term future. What is clear is that Juventus must strike the right balance between sporting needs and financial realities as they navigate the months ahead.