Juventus is not getting any closer to keeping hold of Morata

Juventus wants to keep Alvaro Morata at the Allianz Stadium beyond this season as he continues to play an important role at the club.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan in Turin, and Juve can make the transfer permanent for a fee.

The agreement both clubs had to make that happen was for a consideration of 35m euros.

However, the Bianconeri don’t want to meet that asking price, and they have spent the last few months looking to negotiate it down.

Tuttomercatoweb now claims Max Allegri’s side is not getting closer to signing him permanently.

The report claims, instead, they are getting farther from landing the former Chelsea man.

This is because they have insisted on paying a discounted fee, while Atleti has maintained that there would be no discounts given.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an important member of our first team in the last two campaigns. However, the Spaniard is not as prolific as we would have wanted.

Atleti has already made 20m euros in loan fees from us, it is ridiculous that they are insisting on 35m euros for a player who will be out of contract at the end of next season.

It is better to invest that sum on a much younger striker like Giacomo Raspadori or Gianluca Scamacca.