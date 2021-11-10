Juventus is not in the scudetto race reckons former Serie A star

Former Inter Milan star Andreas Brehme has named the clubs he believes can win this season’s Scudetto title and none of them is Juventus.

The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they are currently far behind the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Brehme believes those are the three clubs that could possibly win the title in this campaign.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Milan play really good football, they’re a young team. Inter have a good team too … let’s see who will win it. Scudetto. In my opinion it will be a three-way fight: the two Milanese and Napoli”

It is understandable that most fans and pundits alike are ruling Juve out of the running for the league title this season.

The Bianconeri haven’t had the best of starts and the clubs he mentioned have looked very serious.

In the past, Juve has shown that they can recover from poor beginnings to win the title.

However, that would also depend on the performance of the clubs currently above them on the league table.

If the likes of Napoli and AC Milan continue to consistently win matches, Juve would struggle to overhaul them.

What Juve needs to focus on now is improving their performance and going on a winning run, while hoping the clubs above them falter.