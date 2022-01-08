Juventus is not interested in a new swap-deal idea that Paratici wants

Fabio Paratici worked on the transfer of many current Juventus players, and he is now looking to sign them for his new employers.

The current Tottenham director has urged the English club to consider moves for some Juve stars he signed.

The latest player on their radar is Dejan Kulusevski, as the Swede struggles to make an impact under Max Allegri.

Spurs don’t have all the money in the world and might need to offload some players before they can sign him.

They are proposing a swap deal that would see Juve get a midfielder while Kulusevski moves the other way.

Tuttomercatoweb says that Paratici is offering to send Tanguy Ndombele to Juve for the winger.

However, the Bianconeri are not satisfied with the profile of the Frenchman and they have rejected the offer.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski is not in good form, but we shouldn’t be swapping him for a player who is struggling at another club.

Ndombele cannot get into the Tottenham team at the moment and that should be a sign that he is not good enough.

Spurs have been trying to offload him for some time now and Paratici is effectively proposing to make Juve a dumping ground.

We are better than that and they should offer straight cash for Kulusevski if they are keen to sign him.