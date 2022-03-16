Juventus is not leading the race for Tchouameni

Juventus is one club that has been pursuing a transfer for Aurelien Tchouameni in the last few months.

The French talent has become a mainstay in the Monaco and France national team squad.

He is just 22 and has so much more value to offer in European football, which is why the big clubs on the continent want to sign him.

Calciomercato reports the midfielder is liked by Juventus and the Bianconeri will look to sign him in the summer.

However, they are trailing another club in the race for his signature at the moment.

It claims Real Madrid is the suitor leading the race for the midfielder, a development that would be a major blow to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Tchouameni is an exciting midfielder, and he reminds us of a certain young Paul Pogba when the World Cup winner first moved to Juve earlier in his career.

Juve is interested in a reunion with Pogba, but Tchouameni will offer us more long-term value.

We can also add both of them to our midfield, and the more experienced of them will help the Monaco man settle and develop a brilliant career.

Although that would mean we have to offload the likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot.