Juventus has finalised their transfer dealings for the summer and will not be actively seeking new additions during the remaining days of the current transfer window.

The club had displayed a strong interest in acquiring notable players, most notably Romelu Lukaku and Franck Kessie. However, these pursuits did not materialise as these players opted to join other clubs, effectively concluding Juventus’ efforts in the transfer market for this window.

Earlier in the summer, the team secured the signings of Arkadiusz Milik and Timothy Weah, both of whom are expected to play crucial roles in their upcoming endeavours. The roster appears to be settled, and there is no indication of further arrivals.

Reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate that the Allianz Stadium will not welcome any new players, and the club’s focus will shift towards player departures. Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director, is now aiming to offload players such as Leonardo Bonucci and Marko Pjaca before the transfer window reaches its conclusion.

Juve FC Says

Signing a new player will not be easy for us at this closing stage of the transfer window, so we just need to look at the sales we can make.

The club always knew this would be a tough summer, but we have a competitive squad and should be able to achieve success.

Fans just need to get behind the team and ensure they get all the support that they need.