This is a very important transfer window for every football club as it offers them a chance to add quality players to their squad and improve it.

Juventus is no different, and they have been looking for the best opportunities to improve their squad in this window.

The Old Lady has confirmed Igor Tudor as their manager, a decision made before the Club World Cup and one that shows they mean business.

However, in the last few weeks, they have not done much in the transfer market as they seek to strengthen their squad.

The men in black and white have some fine players in their squad, and they splashed the cash to make it better twelve months ago.

It was a decision that seemed sensible at the time, as a new manager was in charge.

Thiago Motta asked for the squad to be ripped apart and rebuilt, and the club obliged as they wanted him to have no excuse for not winning matches and trophies.

The former midfielder did not meet expectations, and Tudor replaced him in March after some poor results.

Tudor had a few weeks to secure Champions League football, and he secured it, so he deserved to be given the managerial role permanently.

Juve has handed him what he deserves, but there is something else that is important for them to do for him.

Tudor needs the squad changed as well because his preferred system is different from what Motta favoured.

The former Juve manager had added players to the squad whom he believed were good enough for the team, but Tudor has not enjoyed similar support so far.

The Croatian is working under so much uncertainty about the future of his players, and he does not know all the players he will have in his squad when the season begins.

This is not a good show of support for any manager, and Juve must know that Tudor deserves better support from the club.

The gaffer is expected to win some trophies for them this season, and he needs quality players to achieve that.

Juve’s current pattern does not indicate that they will hand him a good enough squad for the new season.

They are historically the biggest club in Italy, so we expect them to compete for trophies this term, but the manager will not be held responsible for a failed season if the club does not strengthen his squad.