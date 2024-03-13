Juventus currently has a mix of players in their squad, with some likely to stay beyond the current season and others potentially leaving. The upcoming summer is expected to bring changes to the Bianconeri squad, and this trend is likely to continue in the following terms.

Gleison Bremer has been a standout performer for Juventus, and the club is pleased with his contributions. The Brazilian was signed with the intention of becoming a key figure in their defence for several seasons, and he has lived up to expectations since joining the club.

Despite being considered one of the untouchables at the Allianz Stadium, Bremer’s outstanding performances have attracted interest from other clubs, notably Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly keen on signing him, and a report on Il Bianconero suggests that he is not guaranteed to stay at the club. Juventus may be open to selling him if a substantial offer is presented in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been outstanding since he joined us, but selling him could help us to raise cash and improve other parts of our squad.