Dean Huijsen has enjoyed a notably successful loan spell at AS Roma since his arrival at the club last month.

The Dutchman made the move to the Rome-based club during the recent transfer window, prompted by limited playing time at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium.

Initially earmarked for a potential loan move to Frosinone, Huijsen’s decision to join Roma came as a surprise to Juventus, given the perceived greater guarantee of playing time at Frosinone. Nonetheless, Huijsen has been afforded opportunities to feature prominently for Roma, a development viewed favourably by Juventus.

While Huijsen’s improved performances have undoubtedly garnered attention from other clubs, Juventus remains resolute in their stance of retaining the player. A report from Il Bianconero indicates that Huijsen’s future lies in Turin, with Juventus actively preparing for his return in the summer transfer window.

With renewed determination and enhanced form, Juventus anticipates Huijsen’s return to compete for a place within their squad, underscoring their commitment to his development and contribution to the team.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has been one of the finest young talents on our books now, and we expect the defender to properly break into the first team soon.

If that does not happen next term, we need to send him out on loan again so he can keep developing.