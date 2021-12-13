Massimo Brambati
Club News

Juventus is not to be trusted even against Villarreal reckons former player

December 13, 2021 - 5:30 pm

Former Torino man-turned-football agent, Massimo Brambati has commented on Juventus’ Champions League draw as they face Villarreal in the round of 16.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent and poor in Serie A this season, but their performance in Europe has been good apart from the one away game at Chelsea.

They topped their group ahead of Chelsea, which helped them to earn a date against the Spaniards.

On paper, it looks like an easy draw, and Juve should reach the next round of the competition.

However, Brambati insists any team can beat the current Bianconeri team.

But he believes if they add some players to their squad in the January transfer window, they stand a good chance of beating their opponents.

He tells TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve can go out with everyone, regardless of who they take. Once a draw like this was good, today it isn’t. If they buy a midfielder and an important striker in January, something can change.”

Juve FC Says

Lyon and FC Porto have eliminated Juve in the UCL in the last two seasons.

We had expected them to progress on each occasion, but they did not meet our expectations.

It could be the same outcome against Villarreal if our players are complacent and play the fixture with an unfounded belief that it would certainly be a win for them.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Riccardo Trevisani

“I am happier than the previous draw” This Journalist reacts to Juventus Champions League draw

December 13, 2021
Correa

Juventus wants La Liga star but faces competition from two Serie A sides

December 13, 2021
Champions League

Revised Champions League draw pits Juventus against Villarreal

December 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.