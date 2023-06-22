Juventus is not willing to pay a release clause for Giuntoli

The appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as Juventus’ next sporting director has been delayed due to his existing contract with Napoli, which has one year remaining. Napoli has been unwilling to let him leave.

However, recent reports suggest that the situation could change as Napoli begins to make plans without Giuntoli’s involvement. This presents an opportunity for Juventus to secure his services, although they could expedite his release by paying a compensation fee.

Interestingly, according to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus has no intention of paying any fee to release Giuntoli from his Napoli contract. Instead, Giuntoli is reportedly willing to forfeit his salary and bonuses from the previous season in order to facilitate his move to Turin. This indicates his strong desire to join Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is worth waiting for, but it would make no sense if he comes to the club when we are far gone in our transfer plans.

We need to find a quick solution if he is the man we have chosen to do the job in Turin and the club must be open to the idea of paying some compensation to release him from his contract.