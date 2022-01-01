Juventus “is now a disappointment” declares former player turned agent

Former defender turned football agent, Massimo Brambati has launched an astonishing attack on Juventus and brands them a disappointment.

The Bianconeri have started this season poorly despite hiring Max Allegri as their manager again in the summer.

He is overseeing a poor campaign, and fans now hope this second half will be much better for the team.

Brambati blames the club’s management for their recent slump in form and faults some of their decisions, including selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

He says Juve is no longer as prestigious as it was in the past years.

While speaking to TMW Radio, he said via Calciomercato:

‘The management of Juventus, from many points of view. The departure of Ronaldo and their silence, the Super League made in the wrong themes and ways. Juve, as we have praised it in the past years, is now a disappointment, not only for the Juventus fans. ‘

Juve FC Says

When you have been successful for a long period of time, everyone expects you to remain at the top of your game.

Now that Juve is struggling for form, not every fan is sympathetic and the Bianconeri needs to know this as well.

The best way to silence our critics is to improve performances on the pitch and make the team title challengers again.