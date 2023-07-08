Juventus is now actively looking to offload Bonucci

Recent reports have suggested that Leonardo Bonucci could potentially leave Juventus, with Newcastle United reportedly being one of the options for the defender.

Furthermore, there has been interest in Bonucci from clubs in Saudi Arabia, which initially appeared to be positive news for Juventus as they aim to rebuild their squad.

However, despite the speculation, the Euro 2020 winner has expressed his desire to stay at the Allianz Stadium until his contract expires in 2024.

Initially, the club was content with this decision. However, there has been a change in their stance in recent days, as reports indicate that Juventus now wants to offload Bonucci.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is keen for the experienced defender to leave this summer so that they can proceed with their squad rebuilding process without relying on the presence of the Azzurri star.

In fact, Juventus is reportedly even willing to offer Bonucci a severance package if he fails to find a new club before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has served us well for a decade and the defender will remain a respected figure in our modern history, but now is the time for him to leave.

If he leaves this summer, we can sign a defender who is younger and has a better fitness record.

If he stays, he might not play enough games just as he did last season and it would not be helpful to us.