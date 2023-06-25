Juventus is now anticipating offers for two key stars

Juventus is currently anticipating offers for Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, as various reports indicate significant interest from multiple potential suitors.

The Bianconeri will be absent from the Champions League in the upcoming season, and as they aim to rebuild following a tumultuous year of legal issues, they have their sights set on several new players.

However, they also need to address the future of some of their current players, including Chiesa and Vlahovic. While these two stars are typically considered not for sale, the club’s financial situation necessitates considering offers for any player.

A report from Tuttojuve highlights that Juventus is now in a waiting game to determine which suitor will demonstrate a genuine interest in acquiring both players.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are two of the finest players in our squad and we expect them to attract several top clubs.

However, we must only sell them if the price is right because they are players guaranteed to bring success wherever they go.

If we sell one of them for a huge fee, it might be enough for us to solve our financial problems, which means the other will be kept on.

However, if we can survive without losing any of them, that would be the best decision to take.