Juventus have been monitoring RC Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui for several months, with the Frenchman now expected to leave the Ligue 1 club. The 24-year-old delivered an impressive campaign last season, scoring eight goals and registering one assist, drawing attention from several top sides across Europe.

The Bianconeri are currently active in the transfer market as they look to reshape their squad ahead of the upcoming season. With the potential departure of Douglas Luiz this summer, space could open up in midfield, providing an opportunity for a new addition. Juventus have already secured the signing of Jonathan David, but further arrivals are anticipated before the window closes.

Juventus at Risk of Missing Out on El Aynaoui

While El Aynaoui has developed into a standout performer for Lens since his arrival in 2023, Juventus now appear to be falling behind in the race for his signature. According to Tuttomercatoweb, AS Roma have moved into a stronger position and are now leading the pursuit, having identified him as a priority target.

Juventus, in contrast, are said to be focused on other areas of the squad and are currently required to offload players before pushing forward with additional signings. The club’s financial strategy this summer is built around balancing incoming and outgoing transfers, meaning that some acquisitions may only proceed after certain sales are finalised.

Time-Sensitive Decisions in the Market

El Aynaoui’s situation highlights a recurring challenge for Juventus in the current window. While there is clear intent to strengthen the squad, hesitation or delay in making decisive moves could allow rivals to capitalise. In this instance, Roma’s proactive approach appears to be paying dividends, and they now look poised to secure the midfielder’s services.

Failure to act promptly risks seeing further targets slip away, as other clubs are unlikely to wait for Juventus to resolve internal matters before finalising their own business. Swift and strategic action will be crucial if the Bianconeri are to remain competitive in the transfer market.