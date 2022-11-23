Juventus is now attempting to buy two Empoli players at once

Juventus is determined to bolster its squad in the next transfer window to make it more robust than it is now.

The Bianconeri are one of the underperforming top clubs in the land and will be keen to ensure their second half of the term is superb.

They were in fine form before the World Cup break and won six consecutive matches.

On their return, they will want to add even more wins to their name and some new men could join.

Calciomercato reveals they could shop at Empoli in the January transfer window after identifying two players they like.

The Bianconeri want to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and left-back Fabiano Parisi.

Both players have been key men for the exciting Empoli side this term and Juve wants their input on their team.

Juve FC Says

Buying two key players from one club in January will be hard because it could be the difference between relegation and survival for them.

The Blues will be interested in the sale, but we might sign just Parisi now and have to return to buy Vicario at the end of the season.

However, both players will cost us a lot of money because they are vital men for their club now.