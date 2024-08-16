Juventus is now close to signing Fiorentina star Nicolas Gonzalez, thanks to a domino effect set in motion by Genoa.

The Bianconeri had been struggling to engage Fiorentina in talks about Gonzalez, despite showing serious interest in securing his signature.

Fiorentina had made it clear that they would only consider selling Gonzalez if they could first sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa.

However, Genoa was equally firm, insisting they wouldn’t let Gudmundsson leave unless they could secure a suitable replacement.

Juventus has considered several other wingers, but Gonzalez has remained their primary target. Now, they’ve finally made progress.

As explained by Calciomercato, the domino effect began with Genoa nearing the signing of Andrea Pinamonti. This move will free Gudmundsson to join Fiorentina, paving the way for Gonzalez to transfer to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are expected to intensify their pursuit in the coming days, and they are hopeful the transfer will be finalised soon.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez has been one of the finest wingers in Serie A for several seasons and will do well for us.

Thiago Motta knows what he needs in a player and finds it in Gonzalez.