Juventus is now concerned about too many injury problems

September 18, 2022 - 9:45 pm

It is hardly news now that Juventus is having a bad season and their fans fear it could get worse.

The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their current squad has some of the best players around.

However, they are struggling with poor form and it is directly linked to the number of injuries they have suffered.

Several of their players have been unavailable in the long-term or short-term, which has affected their team selection.

Juve has been unable to call on Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa this season, although the latter has been out since the start of the year.

The Bianconeri has a medical centre, one of the few clubs in the world that do, and they will expect to get the best service from this. However, they have suffered an alarming number of injuries this term.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the club is now worried about the competence of its medical team after it suffered 17 injuries between July 16th and September 16th. That means an injury every 4 days, and now they are thinking about overhauling their medical staff.

Juve FC Says

Injuries are a part of the game, but we could see them as unusual when it becomes too much.

Juve has not had the luxury of using some of its key players this term and it shows in our performances.

We probably need to make that change to our medical staff to make things better.

    Reply martinn September 18, 2022 at 10:12 pm

    as long as allegri is there we are are out of top4 no ucl and top 4 this year absolutely no way. Brighton has taken another coach that will have done better #AllegriOut #NoTop4

