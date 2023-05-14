Juventus is now considering sacrificing Rovella in the summer

Nicolo Rovella has been in fine form on loan at Monza this season, which could see him get game time at Juventus next season.

The Bianconeri knew he was a top talent before they added him to their squad from Genoa and he is living up to expectations so far.

His fine form with the Boys from Brianza proves he is ready for life in the Italian top flight and Juve will be keen to make the most of his talent when he returns.

With Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot expected to leave the club at the end of this term, Rovella could get an important role, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb says he might also leave the Allianz Stadium.

The report reveals the Bianconeri are open to cashing in on him and might even use him as a sweetener to land a player.

The Bianconeri want to sign Sergej Milinkovic and Rovella might be sent to the Rome club to replace the Serbian.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is a top talent and his fine form at Monza will benefit us at the end of this season.

He will get a chance to train with the rest of the squad in pre-season. If he performs well, the club may hand him his chance to stake a claim in the team.