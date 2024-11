Juventus has emerged as one of the clubs keen to secure David’s services, with reports suggesting they are contemplating an early move for him in the January transfer window to fend off competition. However, Juventus faces a significant challenge in this pursuit, as other elite clubs are also tracking the prolific striker.

According to Tuttojuve, Barcelona appears to be David’s preferred destination. The report claims that the 24-year-old has long dreamed of playing for the Catalan giants and would prioritise an offer from them over others. This preference could be a major obstacle for Juventus, as Barcelona’s prestige and allure often make them a top choice for many players. Despite this, Barcelona’s squad already includes Robert Lewandowski, which could limit David’s playing time if he were to join them.

For Juventus, this situation presents a dilemma. While David’s talent and availability as a free agent are highly attractive, their chances of convincing him to choose Turin over Barcelona appear slim. If the striker is steadfast in his desire to play at Camp Nou, Juventus may need to shift focus to alternative targets.

David’s decision will likely hinge on factors such as playing time, the club’s competitive prospects, and the financial package offered. Juventus remains in the race, but they must act decisively and convincingly if they hope to bring the Canadian star to Italy.