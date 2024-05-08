Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to appoint Thiago Motta as their next manager, as the Bianconeri consider sacking Max Allegri at the end of this season.

Allegri has struggled to win trophies since returning to the club in the summer of 2021, and there is speculation that he could leave in the summer.

Several managers are being tipped to replace him, one of whom is Motta, who has done a fantastic job on the Bologna bench.

The former midfielder has also been linked to the AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester United, and PSG managerial positions.

PSG, eager to win the Champions League, had seemingly placed Luis Enrique’s future on their progress in the competition.

However, last night, Borussia Dortmund eliminated the French side, raising questions about Enrique’s future.

But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed Enrique is staying. Asked about the manager’s future, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Are you serious with this question? Honestly, do you know and do you understand a little about football? We are building a long-term project with the youngest team in Europe, our future will be bright and we will continue like this.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has done a fantastic job for Bologna and might be a good replacement for Allegri, but we probably need a proven winner to become our next gaffer.