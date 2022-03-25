Juventus is now facing Serie A competition for Ligue 1 player

Leandro Paredes is the latest midfielder being targeted by Juventus as the Bianconeri rebuild Max Allegri’s squad.

The Argentinian is in a star-studded PSG team, and Juve has been impressed by the output he delivers when he takes to the field for the Ligue 1 side.

Their abundance of talent means they can sell him for the right price and still find someone else in their squad to replace him in Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

That would seem all Juve needs to do is find an agreement with PSG and the midfielder would be theirs.

However, a new report on Fichajes.net says they are facing competition from another Serie A club in their bid to land him.

It claims AS Roma wants him back after they sold him to Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2017 before he became a much better player.

The Giallorossi have been strengthening their team under Jose Mourinho and Paredes is considered one of the players they can add to their squad to make it more competitive.

Juve FC Says

Paredes might be a better option to the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo, who have all failed to deliver in different midfield roles at the Allianz Stadium.

Allegri has been backed with some fine players since he returned to Juventus and he will get even more support in the summer to keep improving the team.

Paredes could solve an important midfield problem that has made Juve weak in this campaign.