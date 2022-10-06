Juventus is now in a five-horse race for Premier League star

Juventus is facing serious competition in their bid to add Youri Tielemans to their group.

The midfielder is one of the finest in the Premier League, and he is running down his contract at Leicester City.

Several clubs around Europe want to sign him, and Juventus has entered the race.

However, as the weeks go by and he gets closer to becoming a free agent, more clubs want to sign him.

The Bianconeri know this, and they are planning to still win the race for his signature, eventually.

Calciomercato reports the midfielder is now being targeted by at least four other clubs.

It reveals Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United, all want to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans is one of the finest players around, and it is understandable that several clubs want to sign him.

We must act fast and hand him a deal that is too good to turn down if we are serious about making him one of our own.

He has spent the last few seasons in the EPL. If he likes the competition and wants to keep playing in it, that could scupper our move for him.

But he is more guaranteed to win trophies at Juventus if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.