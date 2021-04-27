Juventus is now in a five-horse race for three Champions League spots

Juventus’ failure to beat Fiorentina on Sunday has placed them back in a race for a Champions League spot.

The defending champions have had a poor season and things could go from bad to worse with them missing out on next season’s UCL.

They were not the only top-four team that struggled at the weekend with Milan also losing 3-0 to Lazio.

These results have now blown the top four race wide open with five Italian teams looking for three UCL position and head-to-head records could determine the league positions of some teams at the end of this season, according to Football Italia.

As things stand, Atalanta is second on the league table on 68 points while Milan, Juventus and Napoli all have 66 points. Lazio is also now in the mix with 61 points and they have a game in hand on the teams above them.

This promises to be one of the most fascinating ends to a season we have ever seen and Juve will be keen to be in the top four after the last game of the season.

If all these teams finish the campaign on the same points, then head-to-head records will be used.

As things stand, Napoli has an identical H2H record when compared to Juve, but they have a goal advantage over the champions.