Lazar Samardzic, the talented midfielder from Udinese, has become a highly sought-after player, with Juventus keen on adding him to their squad during this transfer window, reports Calciomercato.

Samardzic has been in impressive form in Serie A over the last few seasons, catching the attention of Juventus, who scouted him extensively during the previous campaign.

Having impressed the Juventus scouts, the club is now eager to secure his services for the upcoming season. However, they face stiff competition from other top clubs in Serie A.

Inter Milan, Napoli, and Lazio are also vying for Samardzic’s signature. These clubs have been closely monitoring him and are convinced that he has the potential to thrive in their squads.

With multiple top Serie A clubs interested in Samardzic, Juventus will need to move quickly to finalise the deal and avoid losing out to other potential suitors. The competition is fierce, and if Juventus doesn’t act swiftly, he could end up joining another club within the Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic was one of the best players at Udinese last season, so many fans and top clubs know about his abilities.

It is even a surprise he has not changed clubs at this stage of the summer, but we need to make our move soon if he is seriously on our shopping list. Otherwise, we will miss out on him.