Juventus is now leading the race for relegated defender

June 22, 2022 - 10:00 am

Juventus has been tracking Andrea Cambiaso over the last few months, but other clubs are interested in a move for him as well.

We reported yesterday that Fiorentina has become the latest Serie A club to show an interest in his signature.

His list of suitors also includes Atalanta, Inter Milan, Sassuolo, Bologna, Salernitana and Sevilla.

However, Football Italia reports that the Bianconeri are now leading the race to sign him, and they are poised to beat the other clubs to add him to their squad.

The report claims Juve is offering €3m plus a player in exchange from the youth academy.

This offer should satisfy the relegated Genoa, but the Griffin could wait for a response from Inter Milan before accepting.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso deserves to remain in Serie A, and there is no bigger club that he can join than Juventus.

As we rebuild our current team, the 22-year-old has a unique chance to show he can deliver on the highest stage.

If he moves to Turin, he could help Max Allegri make use of different formations at the club because he is good at playing as a wingback and as a full-back.

Juve needs him as much as he needs the club, and €3m is not a bad figure to pay for such a talented individual.

