Juventus and Federico Chiesa may be on the verge of extending their relationship for a significant period as both parties move closer to reaching an agreement.

Chiesa has been absent for approximately 50% of Juventus’ matches since joining the club due to long-term injury issues.

Moreover, the attacker encountered difficulties adapting to Max Allegri’s tactics last season. However, his recent performances have shown improvement, culminating in a goal in his last appearance for the club.

Despite Chiesa’s status as one of the Bianconeri’s standout players, his inconsistent form this season initially cooled the club’s interest in extending his contract.

With just a year remaining on his current deal, and indications suggesting he may have been considering departing at the end of this term, a report from Tuttomercatoweb now reveals that both the player and Juventus are nearing an agreement over a new contract.

According to the report, Juventus is optimistic about retaining him, particularly with the potential financial boost from participating in the Club World Cup.

Juve FC says

Chiesa has struggled physically in his spell at the club, but when he is in top form, it is clear that he is one of the best attackers in Italy, and we need to keep him.