Juventus had intended to send Vasilije Adzic out on loan in January, but no suitable suitor emerged to take him into their squad. As a result, the young midfielder remained in Turin despite initial plans for him to gain experience elsewhere.

The club regards him as a highly talented prospect with significant potential for the future. His abilities have also attracted praise externally, further reinforcing the belief that he could develop into an important player with the right opportunities.

Development and Current Role

However, Adzic is not yet considered ready to compete consistently for minutes ahead of the more experienced players currently in the squad. Juventus have therefore opted to keep him within their ranks for the time being, allowing him to continue his development in a familiar environment.

Luciano Spalletti has spoken positively about the youngster in recent weeks, underlining the promise he possesses. Despite this encouragement, Juventus recognise that regular first team football is essential for his progression, something that remains difficult to guarantee at this stage.

The club had hoped that maintaining his presence in the squad would aid his growth, but they are now reassessing that position. With competition for places expected to intensify, opportunities may become even more limited.

Summer Plans and Loan Possibility

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are now open to allowing Adzic to leave at the end of the season, acknowledging his need for consistent game time. This shift reflects a broader strategy aimed at ensuring he continues to develop at an appropriate pace.

Juventus are also expected to add more experienced players to its squad in the summer, which would further reduce his chances of featuring regularly in the next campaign. This reality has strengthened the case for a temporary departure.

A move to another club, where he would have a greater guarantee of playing time, could significantly accelerate his development. It remains unclear whether Juventus will pursue a loan arrangement or consider other options.