Juventus are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Santos for the transfer of Arthur Melo this month after the Brazilian midfielder spent six months on the sidelines. Arthur was deemed surplus to requirements by Juventus at the start of the season, as Thiago Motta did not see him as part of his plans. The club subsequently informed him to find a new team, but he failed to secure a move during the summer transfer window.

Since then, Arthur has been excluded from the first-team squad, training alone while awaiting an opportunity to leave. His prolonged spell of inactivity has been a significant concern for the player, who does not want to waste an entire year without playing competitive football. Earlier in the season, Real Betis appeared to be a potential destination for the midfielder, but their interest waned, and they eventually abandoned their pursuit.

Now, with the January transfer window nearing its conclusion, Santos has emerged as a potential escape route for Arthur. According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, negotiations between Juventus and the Brazilian club have progressed well, and there is growing optimism that an agreement can be finalised soon. The report also suggests that Arthur is eager to return to Brazil and resume his career with Santos, a move that would end his difficult spell in Turin.

Juventus are keen to offload Arthur, as retaining a player who does not feature in their plans makes little financial or sporting sense. His departure would free up resources for the club, allowing them to focus on players who align with Thiago Motta’s vision. The same report states that all parties involved are now confident that the transfer will be completed before the window closes.

Arthur’s Juventus career has been underwhelming since his move from Barcelona, and his struggles to find a new club earlier in the season have only added to the frustration. A transfer to Santos could offer the 28-year-old a fresh start and much-needed playing time, while Juventus would move on from a player who has been unable to contribute meaningfully to their campaign this season.