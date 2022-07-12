Juventus has reached an agreement to add Andrea Cambiaso to their squad in this transfer window.

The agreement with Genoa will see them pay 4m euros and add Radu Dragusin as a sweetener in their offer.

Both clubs have agreed to these terms for a long time, but Dragusin has refused to move the other way, making it hard for the Bianconeri to complete the transfer.

For the last few weeks, both parties have persuaded him to accept the offer, and Genoa has been ready to get his medical done.

However, a new report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he has still not agreed to join them.

This has forced Juventus to change plans, and it claims they are not prepared to go ahead with a cash-only deal. So they will add more money to their offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Dragusin is one of the finest youngsters in our team now, and he knows his worth.

However, it might be a mistake to reject a transfer to Genoa, knowing that he will struggle to get regular game time at Juve.

The defender could enjoy it at Genoa, which will fast-track his development into a complete player.

Cambiaso will offer us another option at left-back, and his arrival could make us offload Luca Pellegrini.