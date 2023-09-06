Adrien Rabiot’s decision to sign a one-year deal with Juventus last season marked a significant career U-turn, as it was initially expected that he would leave the club as a free agent.

During the previous campaign, the midfielder emerged as one of Juventus’ standout performers, and Max Allegri was determined not to let him go. Despite being pursued by some of Europe’s top clubs, Juventus made a concerted effort to retain him for at least one more season.

Rabiot put pen to paper on a new contract because he felt a strong sense of trust from the manager, which served as a compelling reason to continue his journey in Turin.

Now, Juventus is actively working on securing Rabiot to a long-term contract, a move that reflects both the player’s commitment to the club and his affection for life in Turin. Reports from Calciomercato suggest that Juventus is eager for him to agree to a new extended deal.

Over the coming months, Juventus will engage in negotiations with the aim of keeping Rabiot at the Allianz Stadium for an extended period.

Juve FC Says

If there is a player we need to tie down on a long contract, that individual is Rabiot, as the midfielder continues to show he is one of our best players.

The club is doing the smart thing by attempting to get him on a new contract as soon as possible.