Juventus is now preparing for Rabiot’s departure

The prospect of keeping Adrien Rabiot is not improving for Juventus and the Bianconeri are now looking to replace the Frenchman when the term finishes.

Rabiot says he is open to staying, but the former PSG midfielder also insists he wants to play in the Champions League next season.

While Juve will try its best to keep him, the club also knows they probably have to find someone else to replace the midfielder.

A report on Football Italia reveals that is the step they are taking and the Bianconeri has identified Davide Frattesi as the ideal replacement for Rabiot.

The Sassuolo man has been on their radar for some time and has matured into a very fine midfielder for the black and greens this season.

Juve thinks he has reached a level where he can make an impression if he moves to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Rabiot will be great, but we cannot force him to accept our offer and stay with us.

The midfielder has had enough time to decide where his future lies and he most likely wants to leave Juve if he hasn’t signed a new contract by now.

Frattesi will do better when he moves to Turin, considering he would train with much better players and an accomplished coach.